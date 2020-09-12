Over $19M in federal funding for Upstate New York small businesses

(WWTI) — Over $19 million in federal funding will be awarded to small businesses and entrepreneurs across Upstate New York.

On Friday, U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced federal funding totaling $19,135,194 funded through the Economic Development Administration. Counties recieving funding are Albany, Herkimer, Niagara, Erie, Cattaraugus and Steuben.

“In these trying and unprecedented times, the federal government should do everything in its power to support our small businesses and put local economies on track to recovery and that is why I insisted this EDA funding be included in the CARES Act Congress passed to deal with COVID-19,” Schumer said. “This federal funding will begin that process by helping small businesses and entrepreneurs in Upstate New York weather this crisis and help the economy bounce back.

“Communities across New York are hurting from the devastating economic impact of the ongoing pandemic,” Gillibrand said. “This critical federal funding will help Upstate New York recover from the pandemic’s economic disruptions, and will ensure local businesses have the tools needed drive growth and create meaningful jobs.”

Specific funding is as followed: