ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local animal hospital Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services filed a WARN notice with New York State.

It was announced last Thursday that the facility will be shutting its doors at the end of November. The closing date, according to the notice, is November 27.

The notice also says that 132 employees will be laid off from the animal hospital. Separation will occur on November 27 or the 14-day period commencing on that date.

After the hospital closes, owners can try to take their pets to emergency veterinary hospitals in Buffalo, Syracuse, or Cornell. It is not guaranteed that these hospitals have the space or staff to accommodate everyone.

The facility says that the loss of ER doctors and hiring issues led to them deciding they cannot provide effective care for patients. The owners also added that they tried other ways to stay open, but they have limited options for a solution.