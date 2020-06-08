1  of  74
Schools prepare for outdoor, socially distant graduation ceremonies

Rochester, NY (WROC) — High school seniors could get some sense of normalcy for their graduations after Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved outdoor, socially distant graduation ceremonies.

Most Rochester City Schools will have graduation drive throughs, parades, and virtual graduation videos. Other schools in the area are trying to find ways to say farewell to a senior class in the middle of a pandemic.

Outdoor graduations of 150 or less have been approved by Governor Cuomo starting June 26, leading many schools to put together socially distant graduation plans.

Spencerport High School Principal Sean Mccabe says the governor’s announcement allows him to plan graduations for his close to 300 seniors.

He hopes to use the football stadium in August for two ceremonies, spacing out families and allowing students to walk across a stage to receive their diplomas, something so many of his seniors have been looking forward to.

“We just want to do our best to try and be able to give our kids an opportunity to have some of that normalcy of graduation to the best of their ability as well as their parents and friends as well,” said Mccabe.

So far, most RCSD schools will be handing out diplomas to students, using car parades or letting families in buildings one at a time. A preliminary list of graduation plan can be found below.

Graduation Planning Document by News 8 WROC on Scribd

We also reached out to Schools in Greece and Brighton, representatives say they are holding individual student graduation ceremonies for now.

