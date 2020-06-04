Outdoor seating begins up for restaurants and bars

Rochester, NY (WROC)- Outdoor dining at restaurants is allowed under phase two of New York state’s reopening guidelines, and for places here in our area that means that can start setting up for customers now.

Out door seating is filling the sidewalks on Park Avenue Thursday, and it was beginning to look like a summer day from year’s past, as many restaurants get back to serving customers outside under new safety guidelines.

Things at Jines on Park Acve will look a little different, as outdoor seating is allowed for the first time in months under new COVID-19 guidelines.

“You know we’ve gone from single serve to single use condiments. So things like that sure its going to be more difficult but you know whats easy today,” said Peter Jines, owner Jines.

Servers will move through tables that are six feet apart-disinfecting tables after every use. Both staff and guests will be wearing masks-unless they are eating.

Three head brewing has been preparing outdoor seating for weeks.

“We’re gonna have a place for you to come drink beer have fun, and just check out of life for a couple minutes man,” said Geoff Dale, minister of mayhem Three Heads Brewing.

Tables six feet apart appeared on The Brew house patio for the night-Staff will be disinfecting throughout the night and strict safety guidelines-like masks on at all times inside the brew house and no groups larger than 8-will be enforced.

“Making sure we’re on top of it, do the same thing in the bathrooms, you know following all the guidelines we have out goal is to make it a very comfortable safe and fun experience for people, it is beer after all,” said Dale.

Places like Salvatore’s Pizzeria are also adapting.They won’t have table side service- but people can take a seat after picking up food.

“There will be no condiments, so more like to-go. Your going to unwrap it here, we’re go kinda going to also do it in phases if you will so right now everything going to be to go,” said John Coraggioso, owner Salvatore’s East Main.

They are still working out new guidelines and say while it may take longer to get your pizza-it will keep staff and guests safe.

“We just just ask that you just be patient with us, were working this out. We want to please you, but we also want to be safe. So is it going to take an extra five or ten minuets, possible but we need to sort this out it’s not as easy as it looks,” said Coraggioso.

For place like Jines while this wont get them back up to capacity-it is a move that benefits business-and puts restaurants on path for opening up fully.