ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Dozens of people gathered on State Street in Rochester on Sunday afternoon as the former Out Alliance staff to celebrate pride.

Marchers rallied outside The Spirit Room and marched to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The former staff gathered to show solidarity and celebrate Pride Month.

“We worked really hard to implement social justice practices in the work of Out Alliance again and we want to make sure that work continues,” a spokesperson with the Out Alliance said.