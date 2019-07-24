Orleans County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

ALBION N.Y. (WROC) — The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam as they investigate the source.

Officials say ghost phone calls are being placed that appear to be coming from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office, and the person dialing then identifies themselves as a deputy.

The scam involves requests of personal information in the form of social security numbers.

Officials are urging people to not provide their personal information over the phone and remind residents that is now how their office conducts proper investigations.

If anyone has received a call like this, please call 911.