Orleans County Sheriff ID woman in fatal house fire

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the woman who died in a house fire on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home around 5 a.m. where 80-year-old Minnie Holt was on the phone with 911, but unable to escape the burning house.

Firefighters also say the house was full of clutter — preventing deputies and first responders from going in.

Crews said that a wood stove was being used to heat the home. The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

