Orleans County bridge reopens after construction

RIDGEWAY, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Friday the construction on the bridge that carries Route 104 over Oak Orchard Creek in Ridgeway has been completed.

The DOT said the bridge will reopen to traffic on Saturday.

“This project replaced the previous bridge and features wider bridge openings, improved guide rails, upgraded shoulders, and a sidewalk,” the DOT said.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in work zones could result in the suspension of one’s driver license.