Oregon sending ventilators to New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBS) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Saturday that Oregon will be sending 140 ventilators to New York State.

Cuomo described Oregon’s kind gesture as “astonishing and unexpected.”

Cuomo said the coronavirus has killed 3.565 people in New York State. There are 1133,704 positive cases across NYS.

Monroe County has 512 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

On Friday, the governor called for resources from the across the country to be deployed to New York, saying it is “in crisis.”

Cuomo said the only practical solution to the nationwide crisis as it continues to unfold is: “Focus on the emergency that is in front of you.”

“Focus on the emergency at the place and time that is in front of you and then redeploy to the next situation,” he said.

“I do not see any operational, practical alternative to dealing with this going forward.”