Oregon police find 55 pounds of meth, heroin during traffic stop

PORTLAND, O.R. (KOIN-TV) Oregon State Police troopers found more than 50 pounds of drugs in a car during a traffic stop near Medford on June 19.

Police said the car was stopped for multiple traffic violations on I-5. An OSP narcotics K9 alerted troopers to the drugs in the car.

There was 50.8 pounds of methamphetamine and 4.8 pounds of heroin in the car.

Tacoma residents Juan Enrique Lemus Del Cid, 28, and Reynalda Larios-Cortes, 57, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance for meth and heroin.

They’re being held at the Jackson County jail.