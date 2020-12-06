Oregon nurse placed on administrative leave after making light of COVID-19 guidelines on TikTok

OREGON (CBS) – An oncology nurse at an Oregon hospital has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation after she posted a video making light of the CDC’s COVID-19 regulations, officials at the hospital said.

In the video, the nurse, who has been identified by Salem Health as their employee, is seen in scrubs in the break room. The caption in the video reads: “When my coworkers find out I still travel, don’t wear a mask when I am out and let my kids have playdates.”

She lip-synched to audio from the movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in the video, as well, a popular trend circulating on TikTok in which people jokingly say they believe how people see them as the Grinch. The nurse’s original post has been taken down, and it also seems her TikTok has been deleted, according to the Statesman Journal.

Numerous people criticized the nurse for the video, and now more than 800 people have commented on Salem Health’s Facebook page about the video as well.

One person wrote: She “should have her nursing license revoked for bragging about not wearing a mask or practicing social distancing while being an oncology nurse — exposing some of the most immunocompromised people is absolutely disgusting and embarrassing behavior for a medical professional.”

Salem Health released a statement Saturdayconfirming the woman who posted on TikTok was their employee.

“Yesterday, a nurse employed with Salem Health posted a video on social media, which displayed a cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and her indifference towards physical distancing and masking outside of work,” the statement read. “This video has prompted an outcry from concerned community members. We want to thank those of you who brought this to our attention and assure you that we are taking this very seriously.”

Salem Hospital has had 91 employee-related positive COVID-19 cases, according to the most recent weekly state report. Those numbers include family members of employees.