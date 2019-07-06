Oregon man faces DUII after neighbor reports stolen cereal

PORTLAND, O.R. (KOIN) — A man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) after his neighbor called the police over a stolen box of Cheerios.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a man in the Bethany area reported that his neighbor, Robin Bolin, drove by and stole a box of cereal that was on top of his car.

Bolin, 25, then reportedly got back into his car and drove to his nearby house.

The neighbor who called said he followed Bolin to get his cereal back. Bolin had poured himself a bowl and was also drinking a beer, the sheriff’s office said.

The neighbor declined Bolin’s offer to share a bowl of cereal.

When deputies arrived, Bolin was arrested for DUII with a blood alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit.