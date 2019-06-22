Oregon deputy kills cougar seen near car with baby inside

PORTLAND, O.R. (KOIN-TV) A cougar near a car with a baby inside was shot and killed by a Hood River County deputy on Friday night.

Around 9:45 p.m. the deputy arrived at the home on John Quincy Avenue in Cascade Locks, the sheriff’s office said. The cougar prevented the baby’s mother from getting the baby out of the car and the deputy saw how close it was.

The deputy killed the cougar at that point.

Officials said this is the third sighting of cougars in the same neighborhood within a week, and the behavior indicates this is the same cougar in all the sightings. In one of the sightings, the cougar passed within 10 feet of a front door and seemed “acclimated to the area.”

The cougar showed it was not afraid of humans.

The Oregon State Police Fish & Game division now has the dead cougar for examination and continued investigation.