Oregon boy killed by boat trailer

PORTLAND, O.R. (KOIN) — A 7-year-old boy died at a hospital after being run over by a boat trailer at Willamette Park, Portland Police said.

The accident happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to a call that the boy had been run over by a boat but investigators said it appeared he was run over by a boat trailer, not a boat, at the boat ramp.

He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but died a short while later, police said.

The immediate area was closed for several hours while an investigation was completed.

