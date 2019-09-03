Orchards, Vineyards coming alive in Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s that wonderful time of year, when vineyards and orchards come alive throughout the Finger Lakes region.

The apples are looking great at Lake Breeze Fruit Farms in Sodus. A bonus there this week as the Bills Barn serves as a backdrop — fitting scene in time for this week’s season opener.

The folks at Lake Breeze grow 20 varieties of apples and they say this season’s crop is solid — not spectacular, but very good.

They say the harsh spring and tricky summer made growing conditions challenging. They just started picking apples a couple of days ago and will do so through October.