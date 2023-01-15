ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park police is currently asking for assistance in locating a male who may be in the area of Highmark Stadium after being reported missing following Sunday’s Bills game.

The man was last seen heading towards the wooded/ravine area toward Shadow Lane and California Road at around 8:30 p.m. on the eastern side of the stadium.

He is described as a 5’9″ tall with a scruffy beard and wearing a blue Cole Beasley jersey (number 11) with a blue or black jacket and faded blue jeans.

There is a heavy police and rescue presence in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Orchard Park police at 716-662-6444.