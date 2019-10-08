Oprah to give $13 million more for aid at black college

ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey says she’s giving $13 million to increase a scholarship endowment at a historically black college.

Winfrey announced her plan Monday at Morehouse College in Atlanta, adding to the $12 million she gave to the all-male college 30 years ago. She was meeting with 47 students already benefiting from the existing endowment.

Morehouse President David Thomas says Winfrey’s endowment has paid to educate almost 600 students over the past three decades.

Winfrey’s announcement came weeks after Morehouse announced it would cut some employee salaries and retirement contributions to increase student aid, and eliminate some jobs. Billionaire Robert Smith won wide notice earlier this year when he promised to repay all student and family loans accumulated by Morehouse’s class of 2019. That one-time gift will be worth $34 million.