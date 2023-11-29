ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Day two of trial has ended for the 39-year-old case of a 14-year-old Rochester girl who was raped and murdered in 1984.

In 1984 on Thanksgiving 14-year-old Wendy Jerome was walking alone to a friend’s house to pay a visit…

“But Wendy never made it. Wendy never made it because the evidence will show that the defendant intercepted her on her walk, sexually assaulted her, and beat her to death,” said plaintiff.

In 2020 Investigators with the Rochester Police Department identified Timothy Williams, age 59, as the suspect through DNA evidence.

The defendant argues Williams—who would’ve been 20 years old at the time living in the same neighborhood— wasn’t the one to kill Wendy.

” I believe that at no point will anyone take that witness stand and tell you that Mr. Williams was a suspect. There will be no person that believed he was capable of doing this, he was able to do this, that he was a creepy guy in the neighborhood that had a proclivity for doing things like this,” said defendant.

Monroe County DA Sandra Doorley says she understands the details of this case isn’t something easy to digest.

“It’s a tough time of year and we’re asking a lot of individuals. We’re asking them to be here for at least 2 weeks, to give up their livelihood because some of them may not be paid but I’m thankful for those that are able to commit to this because it is a very important duty of citizenship and I applaud them for that,” says Doorley.

Several jurors were dismissed this afternoon after they shared, they had travel plans or other commitments. The prosecutions and defense were able to agree on several other jurors to opening statements.

Court will resume tomorrow at 9:15 AM with witness testimony.