OPEN: Route 104 overpass at Route 590 interchange

(WROC) – The New York State Department of Transportation announced late Saturday morning that the overpass carrying Route 104 eastbound at the Route 590 interchange is now open to traffic after a month of work on the bridge that included concrete deck repairs and bridge joint replacement.

The DOT said the bridge is open to traffic, but it is expected the bridge will require several short-term overnight closures to finish the repairs in the coming weeks.

Those closures have not been scheduled yet.

Motorists should continue to follow any posted lane adjustments.