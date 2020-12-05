Open or not open? Businesses in plaza across the street from orange zone continue to operate

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — When it comes to who’s in orange zone, who is in yellow zone, things can get really confusing. So much so – that confusion is affecting a few businesses. One nail salon and hair salon, both in the same plaza, say they’ve lost a lot of customers due to being right across the street from an orange zone.



Dory Pullano owns Cuts Plus in Ridge Hudson Plaza. She says earlier this week when parts of the county moved into orange zone, there’s been a lot of confusion from customers because the plaza is right across the street from the border between Irondequoit and Rochester city. Clients have been calling ever since, confused or assuming she’s been closed.

“Right across the street there’s people closed … because of the way the lines are this plaza is still yellow.”

She says that day when parts of the county moved into orange, even she and other businesses had trouble finding out if they were even open.

“Kept trying to go online and figure it out but it was very very confusing.”

And she’s not alone. Hung Le owns Princess Nails a couple doors down. He is also losing clientele.

“They call us almost everyday they wonder are you open,” said Le. He says all he can do is keep following guidelines – but right now?

“I lost about 30% 40% percent business sales because it saw that effect everybody knows,” he said.

Both business owners just want the community to know they are open and can stay open – if everyone continues to follow guidelines and keep numbers down.

If you’re wondering what zone you are in, click here for an online generator.