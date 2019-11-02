Open house for girls aspiring to become engineers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Saturday was a special day for girls interested in becoming engineers. RIT hosted workshops for teenage girls at its annual open house at the Kate Gleason College of Engineering.

Girls in grades 5-9 were able to take part in the open house as well as teachers and guidance counselors.

The open house had more than two dozen activity stations in the hallways, classrooms and laboratories. Projects and topic demonstrations ranged from understanding blood components to chromatography.

Teacher-participants were able to learn about bridge-building and hydraulics classroom projects, and more.

“It’s a FREE by-women-for-girls event, best described as a ‘buffet of engineering activities to explore,’” Kathy Ehrlich-Scheffer, program director, said. “The event is led entirely by female engineering students from RIT’s Kate Gleason College of Engineering, and participants can explore the different engineering disciplines and learn about the role engineers play in making an impact on society.”