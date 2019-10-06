Open House at Brighton Fire Department

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – The Brighton Fire Department held its annual open house on Sunday.

The open house happens every year during Fire Prevention Week. The idea is to show people in the community the tools firefighters use every day. They also have the chance to meet the men and women who help keep them safe.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone to come meet us, get to know us,” Aaron Hiller said. “Honestly, we would rather meet in this environment than a more serious environment.”

The event featured equipment displays and fire safety demonstrations. Fire Safety Week lasts from now until October 12.