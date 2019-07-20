Open Door Mission holds Code Red

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) On the most bitter of our winter days we hear about Code Blue days for the homeless population. This weekend with its extreme heat, the Open Door Mission has issued a Code Red.

Those at the Open Door Mission said their main concern is over dehydration and heat stroke.

“Well come in, we’ll have the air condition going so they come into a cool place,” Matt Smeltzer said. “We have plenty of water, we have a healthy lunch available for people, so we are open up for the community all day long tomorrow.”

