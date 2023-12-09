CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash in Canandaigua on Saturday.

Ontario deputies say the crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 30 and Brace Road in the town of Canandaigua. 28-year-old Nicholas Albert was traveling westbound on County Road 30 in a 2014 Chevy SUV when a 2011 Nissan SUV operated by a minor was attempting to turn left onto Brace Road. Daisy Albert, 26, of Canandaigua was a passenger in the Chevy.

Both occupants in the Chevy were transported to F.F. Thompson Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.