HONEOYE, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing girl.

Annabelle Guffey-Weitzel, 16, was last seen by her mother around 11 p.m. Tuesdat on Main Street in Honeoye.

She goes by the name “Annie.”

She’s 5-6, 140 pounds and was last seen wearing maroon pants and a black T-shirt.

If you have any information, call 800-394-4560.