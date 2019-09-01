Ontario County man dies after lawnmower falls on him

WEST BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. (WROC)– A West Bloomfield man was killed on Saturday evening after a lawnmower fell onto him while he was working under the mower deck in his garage.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the victim’s house on County Road 14 at around 8 p.m.

Deputies identified the man as 76-year-old William Brown.

Deputies said Brown was trapped under a zero-turn lawnmower when the lift system used to raise the front of the lawnmower gave way.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews from the Ionia and West Bloomfield Fire Departments, East Bloomfield Ambulance, and the Ontario County Office of Emergency Management also responded to the scene.