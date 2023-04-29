CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – Ontario County Public Health is hosting a free rabies clinic for cats, dogs and ferrets Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The clinic is for healthy animals that are at least 3 months old. Officials say cats must be in carriers and dogs must be on leashes. For pets in carriers, they are asking there be one pet per carrier.

Owners are asked to bring their pets’ most recent rabies certificates if they happen to have them. Masking and social distancing are not required but they are encouraged. Donations are appreciated.

OCPH is located on 2962 County Road 48 in Canandaigua.