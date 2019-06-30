Ontario County deputies searching for missing woman

Deputies in Ontario County are searching for a woman who was last see on Sunday evening.

Tiffany Boyd, whose nickname is Weasel, is 35 years old and stands 5’0″ and weights 86 pounds. She has blue eyes and black hair. Boyd also has a black rose tattoo on her left shoulder.

Deputies said she was last seen by her mother and that Boyd was wearing black stretch pants and a black tank top.

Anyone who with any information as to Boyd’s whereabouts is asked to call Ontario County Sheriff’s Office toll fee (800) 394-4560.