A family in Ontario County is asking for help in finding two sisters.

Deputies say 16-year-old Annabelle Weitzel-Guffey and 14-year-old Lillian Bonamie-Guffey ran away.



The sisters were last seen in Honeoye falls around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Annabelle has brown hair and blue eyes.



She was wearing a t-shirt and jeans. Lillian has brown hair and green eyes.

Both are 5’6” and weigh about 140 pounds.



If you have any information on Annabelle’s or Lillian’s whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.