ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Retail theft is on the rise according to an analysis by the Council on Criminal Justice. The mall, located in Ontario County, is rather safe to and make sure it stays that way, law enforcement is ramping up security for the holidays.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s office already has a substation at the mall an office, so deputies can work with in-house security to deter larcenies. So, this is not instead of, but in addition to, regular mall security.

This year, they’re also using a tether drone that goes up around 150 feet and provides a full overview of the mall property so deputies know where they should be. According to the Sheriff’s office if you’re shopping you should stay vigilant, keep personal items on you, and if putting items in your car before shopping more, make sure those items are hidden.

Officers like Deputy David Fischer are responsible for the safety of mall goers both inside and outside. They can help you with anything from theft to keys you accidentally left in your car.

News 8 spoke with Lieutenant Tate Colburn from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office about bringing in reinforcements when necessary.