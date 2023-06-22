ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A resolution opposing the possible siting of a Seneca Nation casino in Rochester is scheduled to be voted on by the Ontario County Board of Supervisors Thursday night.

Negotiations between the state and Seneca Nation for a new gaming compact included talk of a casino going up in Rochester or Monroe County. The secret talks created an uproar when the state legislature was called upon to vote on the agreement without any input from local communities.

Aside from the outrage expressed in and around the city of Rochester, surrounding counties have raised concerns about the impact a new casino could have on businesses in their communities.

The resolution up for vote points out Ontario County has been home to the Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack since 1962, and claims a Seneca Casino in Rochester would “cause direct and irreparable harm to operations of FLGR and the Ontario Community.”

The compact, which expires at the end of the year, is on hold as the State Assembly refused to take up a vote.

Ontario County Board of Supervisors Agenda

Thursday’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.