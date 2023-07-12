CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Communities in Ontario County are still recovering from flash flooding earlier this week are now bracing for the potential of more rain in the coming days.

News8 checked back on the hardest hit area in Canandaigua which sits near the elementary school off of W. Gibson Street. Within 24 hours, the stream which runs underneath the area, Sucker Brook, had gone from practically overflowing beyond the top of the concrete walls to healthily receeded. Much of that is due to Department of Public Works crews removing any sticks, trees, limbs, trash and checking for any clogs or areas of concern.

“We also inspected to the greatest extent we possibly could we’ve is inspected every culvert, every catch basin, and every stormwater piece of infrastructure in the system to make sure there’s no damage there’s no clogs and everything has as much capacity for tomorrow as possible,” DeBolt says.

According to county leaders, the they are down from nearly 100 homes affected by Sunday’s floods to about 6 homes which remain without power and/or have been deemed uninhabitable due to the foundation. The county is working closely with those impacted to ensure housing is securred. A person who lives on W. Gibson tells News8 the city is bringing her sandbags Wednesday evening to prepare for more rain.

A big update the County Administrator is emphasizing is the water quality at Canandaigua Lake. The county closed all beaches Monday out of an abundance of caution after water samples were gathered and showed high levels of coliform bacteria, described as something common after a major rain event.

“They came back yesterday afternoon very elevated levels of bacteria. Not unexpected. So all the public beaches are closed. We sampled again today. Anecdotally what our staff on site is saying is the water has cleared up tremendously again today, we’ve had a couple days. We expect the levels to be far lower than what we sampled on Monday. But anybody recreating on canandaigua lake just be cautious,” says DeBolt.

County officials say there were about 60 water rescues on Sunday, a major reason due to residents not being aware of the impending floods. DeBolt says neighbors can help by having a plan including a go-bag of any necessary medicine, phone charges, etc.

The county also says there have been representatives from the state on-site since Sunday helping to asses the damage.