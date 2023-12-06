ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Ahead of the new legislative session, lawmakers and healthcare providers are calling for an increase in Medicaid rates and money to invest in healthcare vocational programs.

“As you know last year, there was a request from the hospitals statewide, for a 20% increase in Medicaid rates,” said Assemblyman John McDonald. “The legislature made a historic move and was able to work with the governor to achieve a 7.5% increase which is a step in the right direction.”

However, McDonald said the 7.5% increase is not enough. Hospitals, especially those Upstate, are burdened with high staffing costs and a shortage of nurses.

Iroquois Healthcare Alliance, which represents over 50 hospitals in New York State, recently conducted a survey.

“64, almost 65% of hospitals have negative margins in our region,” explained Gary Fitzgerald, president and CEO of Iroquois Healthcare Association. “The vacancy rates for RNs are still 20%. That is unacceptable.”

On top of there already being a shortage of nurses, the College of Saint Rose, known in part for its nursing program, recently announced it will be closing next year.

“When we see the tightness and the squeezing of these programs, it does have a ripple effect,” said Higher Education Chair, Assemblymember Pat Fahy.

Lawmakers will return to Albany in January for the start of the legislative session.

“We need to continue to focus on funding and building on the advances that we made so far,” said Assemblymember Monica Wallace.