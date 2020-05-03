Oneonta mayor wants students tested for COVID-19 before fall semester

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR) – The City of Oneonta is dependent on the re-opening of its two colleges, SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College.

Oneonta is made up of about 14,000 people and half are college students.

In order to re-open in the fall, Oneonta Mayor, Gary Herzig wrote Governor Cuomo a letter asking for the students who attend the colleges to be tested for COVOD-19.

Herzig said it’s the only way to ensure the safety of the students and the members of the community.

“One thing that we have certainly learned about this pandemic is that it’s never too early to start planning ahead and of course we don’t know what will be in August,” Herzig said.