ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An emotional ceremony was held Wednesday as the Rochester Museum and Science Center repatriated the remains of 19 Oneida ancestors and their belongings to the Oneida Indian Nation.

The remains are believed to be from various periods of history between 200 and 3,000 years ago and included five adult men, three adult women and two adolescent girls.

The ancestral remains and 11 lots of associated funerary objects were removed from at least six separate burial sites in New York State and acquired through excavation, donation, and purchase by the museum between 1928 and 1979, where they have been housed ever since.

Their return to the Oneida people follows an earlier repatriation of twenty-five additional Oneida ancestors in 2000.

At the ceremony, the President of RMSC, Hilary Olson, expressed, “On behalf of the RMSC and all of those who came before me as leaders to this organization, I want to acknowledge that this repatriation should have occurred a long time ago and to recognize that the ancestors and their belongings should never have been at the RMSC in the first place.”

The president went on to apologize for all of the ways the RMSC has caused harm to the Oneida people— something they note they are committed to repairing going forward.