HERKIMER, N.Y. (WROC)– State Police in Herkimer arrested 45-year-old Rochelle Bulinski from Whitesboro for identity theft among other charges on Friday.

Bulinski is accused of unlawfully using credit card information to make online payments totaling over $2,200.

Bulinski was also charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree. She was arraigned in the town of Frankfort Court and is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday at noon.