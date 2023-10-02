BRIDGEWATER, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Oneida County Sheriffs have identified the person killed in a motor vehicle accident in the town of Bridgewater on Monday, September 25.

Oneida County Sheriffs were called to Route 8 just north of the village of Bridgewater at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Monday, September 25. Upon arrival, they found a single vehicle with just one occupant, who had been pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, October 2, Oneida County Sheriffs announced that the person driving the vehicle had been positively identified as 36-year-old Edward Cuevas of Oneonta.

According to police, Cuevas was driving south on Route 8 when the accident occurred, though it is still unknown where he had been prior to the accident. The southbound lane of Route 8 was temporarily closed while Oneida County Sheriffs — along with the New York State Police — investigated the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Oneida County Sheriffs. Anyone with any information regarding Cuevas’ activity prior to the accident is encouraged to contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 315-765-2737.