Oneida County COVID-19 update, January 26

It's always a good day to be a weather nerd. But today was an especially good day.

Cold air and light winds set up ideal conditions for several "mesolows" of lake effect snow to develop over Lake Ontario. These small vortices flung locally heavy snow into the north side of Rochester at times this afternoon (with an even more impressive vortex over western Lake Ontario). Snow is winding down tonight as we get ready to introduce an increasingly southerly wind flow over the next 24 hours.