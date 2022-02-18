ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its first weekly COVID-19 update since the end of daily briefings occurred last week.

The numbers shown below are from February 11th through February 17th.

  • 572 new positive cases, 56,283 total.
    • 2/11: 109
    • 2/12: 46
    • 2/13: 50
    • 2/14: 72
    • 2/15: 133
    • 2/16: 89
    • 2/17:  73
  • 952 active positive cases.
  • Total infection by age (percentages rounded):
    • 3% are 0-4 years-old
    • 7% are 5-11 years-old
    • 7% are 12-17 years-old
    • 44% are 18-44 years-old
    • 26% are 45-64 years-old
    • 7% are 65-74 years-old
    • 6% are 75+ years-old
  • Total infection by gender (percentages rounded):
    • 51% female
    • 47% male
  • 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, 651 total.
    • 2/11: 0
    • 2/12: 0
    • 2/13: 4
    • 2/14: 3
    • 2/15: 0
    • 2/16: 1
    • 2/17: 1
  •  25 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 17 at MVHS.
    • 3 at Rome Health.
    • 5 out of county.
      • 5 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
      • 1 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
  • 77% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over have their first dose of vaccine.
  • 71% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated.
  • 24% of Oneida County residents ages 5-11 have their first dose.
  • 75,275 booster doses have been administered.

More data is available at:

Oneida County continues to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots, and testing at the Utica and Rome Health clinics.

Vaccinations & Boosters (All brands and dosages available except for Johnson & Johnson)

Utica Health Clinic, 406 Elizabeth Street, Utica

Rome Health Clinic, 300 W. Dominick Street, Rome

Testing

Utica Health Clinic, 406 Elizabeth Street, Utica

Rome Health Clinic, 300 W. Dominick Street, Rome