Oneida County COVID-19 update, December 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Starbucks employees at the Elmwood Village location unionized in a historic vote Thursday, becoming the first of nearly 9,000 company-owned stores in America to do so.

The National Labor Relations Board revealed the results of the mail-in vote over Zoom Thursday for three Buffalo-area stores that sought to unionize. The Camp Road Location in Hamburg appears on the brink of unionizing as well, though there are contested votes that will need to be resolved in the coming days or weeks. The union drive was defeated at Camp Road location in Hamburg.