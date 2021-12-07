Oneida County COVID-19 update, December 7th

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native Nancy Elliot says her daughter, Amanda Harvey, was murdered in Michigan last month, and the prime suspect is her boyfriend who had a pattern of violence. She is now on a mission calling for justice and greater awareness when it comes to domestic violence.

Elliot says Amanda lived in Rochester for 30 years until she fell in love and moved to Michigan with boyfriend Erik Fry about five years ago. Amanda was also the mother of three. Elliot says there was abuse at the hands of Fry and a 'stay away' order was in place.