Oneida County COVID-19 update, December 7th

News
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Dec. 6.

  • 224 new positive cases, 34,807 total.
  • 1,764 active positive cases.
  • 6.6% positivity rate.
  • 1 new COVID-19-related death, 555 total.
  • 3,298 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 81 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 50 unvaccinated/31 vaccinated
    • 57 at MVHS
    • 15 at Rome Health
    • 9 out of county
      • 18 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
        • 12 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
      • 10 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 8 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
      • 10 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
        • 3 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
    • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
      • 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 30-39 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 50-59 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
      • 60-69 years-old: 21 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
      • 70-79 years-old: 13 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
      • 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
      • 90+ years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 62% of the patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.
      • The average age of the unvaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 63 years-old.
      • The average age of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 75 years-old.
      • Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 81% are at least 6 months past full vaccination.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Donate Now to the Food For Families Food Drive

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss