Oneida County couple splits $96M Mega Millions jackpot

BLOSSVALE, N.Y. (WWTI/WUTR) – An Oneida County couple is splitting the winnings from a New York lottery drawing. According to the New York Lottery, Leonard and Lorraine Padavan of Blossvale have claimed the $96 Million jackpot prize from the Mega Millions drawing that was held on February 16, 2021.

The winning numbers from the drawing were 1, 26, 44, 54 and 66 Mega Ball 10.

Following their victory, the couple opted to split the jackpot evenly, each earning a single lump sum payment of $23,016,702 after required withholdings.

The Lottery confirmed that the couple plans to pool their prize money to “buy an RV to live out their dreams.”

The winning ticket for the New York Lottery Mega Millions jackpot was purchased at Kinney Drugs located at 2 Preston Street in Camden, New York.