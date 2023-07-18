Lekia Smith says the physical and emotional pain from that day haunts her

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Lekia Smith has yet to return to work as an EMT with Monroe Ambulance, citing a wrist and shoulder injury she says she sustained while being handcuffed by a Rochester police investigator a little more than a year ago.

“It’s hard not only mentally but financially,” Smith said. “Also, I’m also not able to do a lot of things that I was able to do, like a lot of sports, because of the injury, so it’s just been very depressing.”

Meanwhile, Smith is waiting to see what kind of discipline the investigator, Charles LoTempio, receives.

Her attorney, Elliott Shields, says RPD’s internal affairs department determined LoTempio made a false arrest and engaged in the use of excessive force. RPD previously confirmed LoTempio committed at least one violation of department rules.

An arbitrator is now reviewing the case and might soon recommend a punishment for the Rochester police chief to hand out.

This, while LoTempio, who had been punished for misconduct prior to this altercation, remains suspended with pay.

In an interview with News 8 a year after the incident, Smith, who has filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Rochester, expressed her desire to see LoTempio fired for his actions.

On July 11, 2022, Smith arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital with an elderly patient in need of immediate assistance.

Smith says when she opened a door on the ambulance, it swung out faster than she expected because of an incline in the parking lot and hit the side of LoTempio’s police car.

“He got up, and kind of brought it to my attention that paint had transferred to his side door, and at the moment he asked me for my ID and I had a patient on the gurney, and we were getting ready to walk inside the hospital, and I explained to him that I would give him my ID as soon as I walked my patient in. I guess that wasn’t good enough. He walked in side by side into the hospital with us, and once I finished checking my patient’s temperature, that’s when LoTempio came over, pushed me against the registration desk and put me in handcuffs and put me inside his vehicle, and took me out, then put me inside the RPD vehicle,” Smith said.

Surveillance video captured the incident.

Smith says she’s now dealing with injuries to her wrist and shoulder along with the memory of the confrontation.

“I was just confused because I didn’t know what was going on,” Smith said. “I was in shock, I was confused, I was livid, and it was a traumatic experience for me. Even now, when I go near cops, I get kind of scared because of what happened… I don’t feel no way towards officers, especially after that incident I don’t feel any kind of way. What he did shouldn’t reflect on everyone else.”

Smith says she wanted to tell her story to the arbitrator assigned to the case, but ultimately declined because she says the arbitrator would not let her attorney join her.

Shields explains why they made that decision.

“She’d be sitting just feet away from Investigator LoTiempo, the man that falsely arrested and assaulted her, accusing him of doing these terrible things that affected her life, so we weren’t going to allow her to testify without some support,” Shields said.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evan’s office says it cannot comment on the case for legal reasons, but did add they did not oppose Smith’s attorney joining her while she testified.

His office also confirmed what Smith told News 8, which is that Mayor Evans apologized to Smith not long after handcuffing.

Shields says the arbitrator’s decision preventing Smith’s attorney from accompanying her likely foreshadows what’s to come, nor not come.

“It tells me that it’s very likely that Investigator LoTempio will not be terminated for his actions and false arrest and use of excessive force against my client,” Shield says.

At the time of the incident, the union that represents Rochester police officers, the Rochester Police Locust Club, called LoTempio’s suspension “perplexing,” saying the incident had reached a “mutually acceptable resolution.”

We are awaiting comment from the Locust Club for this story, while the Rochester Police Department, like City Hall, said they cannot comment while there’s an active lawsuit.

Smith, who is now on workers’ compensation, says beyond any kind of discipline for LoTiempio, her main goal is to get back into an ambulance and back to work.