ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 49-year-old man was robbed of his car at gunpoint by two suspects Tuesday in Rochester.

Police responded to the incident on Lake Avenue around 2:00 p.m. Investigators say the car was later spotted by officers on Lyell Avenue and after a brief pursuit, the driver was taken into custody.

The car has been recovered, but only one of the suspects is in custody.