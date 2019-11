WAYNE COUNTY (WROC) — One person is dead after a car crash in Wayne County on Monday evening.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Gerard Montalvo was driving west on Route 104 in Sodus just before 7 p.m.

He crossed into the path of a car heading in the opposite direction and was killed.

The driver of the other car was treated at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause.