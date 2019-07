BRADDOCK, M.D. (WDVM) – A 77-year-old woman died in a car crash Tuesday evening in Frederick County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police say Jean Elizabeth Lindsey, of Myersville, was turning from Bowers Rd onto Route 40 in Braddock when she drove directly in front of another driver and died as a result of her injuries.

The other driver was airlifted by helicopter to the UMD shock trauma center.