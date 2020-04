A large storm system is heading our way from the southeast and will bring rain showers overnight. Temperatures are going to drop down to around 40° and rain showers move in after midnight as the surface low advances into Pennsylvania. The first wave will likely be early morning with a brief break sometime around 9 am. That is ahead of the bulk batch of precipitation to move in late-morning and continue through the afternoon and evening to bring up to an inch or so of precipitation for most of the region. Temperatures will hold in the lower 40s to make it a cold and 'not-so-pleasant' finish to the weekend. Expect an unpleasant northeast wind gusting up to 30 mph to accompany the rain showers.

The low weakens and redevelops off the Atlantic coastline to keep the threat of precipitation over our heads into Monday. A more northwest wind will establish as air continues to flow toward the low and cooler air will funnel into Western New York and the Finger Lakes. That paired with the storm system will mean a wintry mix for higher elevations southeast of Rochester Monday morning. Otherwise expect a cold rain shower or two Monday with highs stuck around 40°.