One killed, 9 injured in Chicago shooting

(CBS) – One woman was killed and nine others were wounded after a shooting on Chicago’s South Side early Saturday morning, police say. 

Police are looking for two shooters they say are responsible for killing the woman, a 29-year-old, in the Chatham neighborhood just after 2 a.m.

“I looked down, and next thing I know I hear a ‘bop bop bop’ and looked up at the crowd and saw people scattering,” witness Eboni Watson said. “Then I seen like two people hit the floor.”

Watson caught the shooting on camera during a Facebook Live she started seconds before the first shot went off. 

She said this time last year she herself was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

“At that moment I just thought about when I got shot, and when I got shot I covered up a child,” Watson said. “So my instant thing was to make sure that baby was safe, but this time I’m not going to lie I didn’t think about nobody else. It was more so my sake.”

At least two dozen officers were at the crime scene Saturday morning. 

