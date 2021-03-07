One injured when vehicle crashes through couple’s camper

MANSFIELD, P.A. (WETM) – A vehicle crashed into a large camper in Richmond Township after veering off of Route 6 in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, on Friday afternoon.

Witnesses on the scene of the accident say the driver was Bethany Chambers. The vehicle damaged sewer and water lines and totaled the camper.

The camper was owned by Keith Janelli and Michelle Nave. The couple did not suffer any serious injuries.

The female driver was treated on the scene by Mansfield Ambulance personnel and transported to UPMC Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro for treatment of her injuries.

