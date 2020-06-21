1  of  74
One injured in motorcycle crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, P.A. – (FNN) According to First News Now, one male was reported injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred in the area of North Williamson Road and Route 660 intersection early Friday afternoon.

Mansfield fire units and an ambulance were said to have responded to the accident.

FNN received word that the victim suffered a possible a head injury and shoulder injury in the accident. The patient was said to have been transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The motorcycle was off the roadway when crews arrived on scene. All fire personnel were said to have been cleared from the scene around 1:55 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police remained on scene with the motorcycle as they did their investigation. The motorcycle was later removed from the scene.

